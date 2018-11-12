State road transport department plans bus bays at block-level

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In an endeavour to give a facelift to commuters’ facilities in rural areas, the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) will soon construct bus bays at block-level.The Corporation has submitted a list of 50 proposed blocks where the facility will come up in the first phase to the State Government. The bus bays will be developed under PPP mode with adequate passengers facilities and the OSRTC will set up a suitable mechanism to ensure that the facilities are properly constructed and managed, department sources said.

An official of the transport department said after the OSRTC failed to justify the selection parameters of blocks at a meeting held recently, the Government has asked it to reexamine the project feasibility in the proposed blocks before its approval. Accordingly, funds will be sanctioned for construction of bus bays.

The Corporation will consider whether any bus stand is operating in the block at present while selecting blocks for the facility.