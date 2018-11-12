Three teachers killed as school bus turns over near Jharigam

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: In a tragic accident, three persons were killed and 18 others including women and children injured after a school bus turned over on Jharigaon-Chandahandi Ghat road about 12 km from Jharigam on Sunday.

According to sources, the bus carrying around 30 people including devotees of Sri Aurobindo and Sri Maa, teachers and and students was on its way to Chandahandi town, bordering Kalahandi district. They were going to attend a function.

The mishap took place when the driver lost control over the bus on the ghat road and the vehicle turned turtle at around 11 am, the sources said. Three passengers died on the spot.The deceased have been identified as Lalit Mohan Patnaik, a retired teacher of Nabarangpur and Niranjan Nayak and Reena Nayak, both teachers of Sri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Umerkote.

On being informed, fire service personnel and police rushed to the spot and with the help of local people retrieved the bodies and rescued the injured persons who were admitted to Community Health Centre at Jharigam. Eighteen persons, who were seriously injured, were referred to District Headquarters Hospital. Three of them, whose condition was said to be critical with head injuries, were sent to Saheed Laxam Nayak Medical College and Hospital at Koraput.