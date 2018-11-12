Under-trial prisoner killed by convict in Balasore Jail Hospital

By Express News Service

BALASORE: An undertrial prisoner was killed after a murder convict allegedly hit him with a brick in Balasore district jail hospital on Sunday.

The incident took place at the jail hospital where both of them had gone for treatment and picked up a quarrel over some trivial matter. Sarat Chandra Giri, aged 38, who is serving life imprisonment in a murder case, suddenly got hold of a brick and hit the undertrial prisoner Ramachandra Das, aged 53 of Doudibhanga area, on the head, Balasore district jail Superintendent Subhakanta Mishra said. The incident took place at around 10.30 am.

Das was given preliminary treatment at the jail hospital and then shifted to Balasore district headquarters hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Das was arrested by Excise officials on October 9 for involvement in illicit liquor business. Mishra said Sarat was at loggerheads with Das over some issues.