Home States Odisha

Under-trial prisoner killed by convict in Balasore Jail Hospital

An undertrial prisoner was killed after a murder convict allegedly hit him with a brick in Balasore district jail hospital on Sunday.

Published: 12th November 2018 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: An undertrial prisoner was killed after a murder convict allegedly hit him with a brick in Balasore district jail hospital on Sunday.

The incident took place at the jail hospital where both of them had gone for treatment and picked up a quarrel over some trivial matter.  Sarat Chandra Giri, aged 38, who is serving life imprisonment in a murder case, suddenly got hold of a  brick and hit the undertrial prisoner Ramachandra Das, aged 53 of Doudibhanga area, on the head, Balasore district jail Superintendent Subhakanta Mishra said. The incident took place at around 10.30 am.

Das was given preliminary treatment at the jail hospital and then shifted to Balasore district headquarters hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Das was arrested by Excise officials on October 9 for involvement in illicit liquor business. Mishra said Sarat was at loggerheads with Das over some issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
undertrial prisoner Balasore district jail hospital murder Convict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp