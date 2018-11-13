665 acres land alloted by governement for Japanese investors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE State Government on Monday said it has identified 665 acres land for investors of Japan in the State.During a seminar on Japan, the country partner of Make-in-Odisha-2018, Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan welcomed the Japanese delegation to the event and said Odisha is in advanced discussions with Japanese industries who wish to invest here.

“We have developed state-of-the-art infrastructure for Japanese organisations to set up their establishments in Odisha. We have identified 665 acres of land for the Japanese organisation to set up their business infrastructure in Odisha, which is just 20 kms from Bhubaneswar,” he said.

The Japan seminar was attended by Japanese Ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu and senior officials from JICA, Japan External Trade Organisation, Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Marubeni, JFE Steel, Nissin Food, Mitsui and Takahata Precision among others.

Yoshiomi Yoshino, senior representative, JICA said, “JICA has assisted 13 projects in the fields of water and sanitation, agriculture, power and forestry. JICA has provided an Official Development Assistance loan assistance, which amounts for 160 billion Japanese Yen (`9,200 crore) for development of various sectors in Odisha,” he said.