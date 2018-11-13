Clear ration card applications immediately: State Food Commission to Govt.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha State Food Commission has pulled up the State Government for delay in disposing of applications for new ration cards under National Food Security Act, 2013.Expressing concern over large number of pending applications, the Commission’s chairperson Ranglal Jamuda said though 3,18,845 households of the State were enlisted in the draft final priority list (FPL) under State food security scheme, they have not been provided with printed ration cards as on September.

Writing to the Collectors, Jamuda said 4,94,614 households had not received ration cards until June. Though the situation has improved, problem of non-supply of printed ration cards has been reported from Gajapati, Jajpur and Koraput districts. The Commission directed Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department to ensure that printed ration cards are delivered to all eligible households by November 30.

Regarding delay in disposal of fresh applications for inclusion under National Food Security Act and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS), the Commission said some districts have not been able to digitise the applications in the Ration Card Management System (RCMS).

Though the RCMS is functioning under direct supervision of BDO or executive officer, the Marketing Inspectors (MIs) are actually running the show. Therefore, the BDOs/GPEOs should be impressed upon to ensure effective functioning of RCMS.

On the other hand, many eligible households have not submitted applications for inclusion under the food security programme, as they are either not literate or unaware of the programme, said the the Commission.

The Commission directed the collectors to utilise the services of five functionaries - marketing inspectors, ‘jogana’ sahayaks, panchayat executive officers, sarpanches and ward members assist those left-out households for making fresh applications for inclusion under the scheme.

These five functionaries of the panchayati raj institutions be directed to make door to door survey and collect application from them in prescribed format so that these families are not deprived of benefits under the scheme.