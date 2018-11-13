Make in Odisha: Reliance to tie up with Mission Shakti to enhance reach of Jio

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian business magnate and chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani on Monday committed to invest an additional Rs 3,000 crore in Odisha.Speaking at the Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2018, he said Reliance Industries has already invested over Rs 6,000 crore in the State, mostly in developing digital infrastructure, and created employment opportunities for over 30,000 people in the last two years.

“Odisha has been growing at eight per cent per annum, higher than the national average. It is fast becoming an ideal investment destination across the world. Our aim is to take the power of digital life to nook and corner of the State, particularly in rural Odisha, “ he said.

Jio has connected all towns and 43,000 villages in the State. Now, per capita data consumption in Odisha is among the highest in the country, Ambani said.The RIL Chairman said his company is working with the Odisha Government on an initiative to integrate several lakh women in the digital mainstream under ‘Mission Shakti’ scheme. “With JioGigaFiber, we have begun an ambitious push in the fixed broadband through Fiber-to-the-home and Fiber-to-the-premises,” Ambani said.

Lauding Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s vision of making Odisha a great sports power, Ambani said his company is partnering with the State to set up the ‘Reliance Foundation - Odisha High Performance Athletics Centre’, which will train local talent under world renowned experts to develop them into Olympic medal winners.