Odia singer Chitta Jena passes away

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Veteran Odia singer Chitta Jena passed away on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack.

Jena had rendered his voice to some of the iconic and timeless songs like 'Rupa Heithiba Labanya Bati', ‘Mo Priya Tharu Kie Adhika Sundara’, 'Najare Naja Gori Balijatra Dekhi', 'E Parbata Kunchi Kunchi Ka' and ‘Udigale Gendalia’.

Having trained in music from Pandit Bhubaneswar Mishra, Jena stepped into the Odia film industry as a playback singer in 1965 with the film 'Mana Akasha', music of which was directed by Upendra Kumar. The song 'Mo Priya Tharu Kie Adhika Sundara' brought him the recognition as a romantic melodious singer. He worked with legendary music director Prafulla Kar in many of the Odia songs and even in a 'qawali' 'Tuma Sadhee ra Ranga Nakali' from the film 'Sindoora Bindu'.

He has received the prestigious ‘Prafulla Kar Samman’, instituted by Prafulla Kar Foundation, for his outstanding achievement in the field of music in 2012.

Members of the film faternity have condoled his death.

