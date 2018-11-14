Home States Odisha

Chitta Jena, the romantic singer with honey-dipped voice, passes away at 76

Chitta Jena came as a bout of fresh air in Odia film music of the 1970s.

Published: 14th November 2018 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Diana Sahu
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chitta Jena came as a bout of fresh air in Odia film music of the 1970s. The voice, as if honey-dipped, and the ease of his rendition, could warm the cockles of even the most unromantic hearts.

In an era of heavyweights, he created a place for himself with his mellifluousness. “Mo priya tharu kiye adhika sundara” (Sindura Bindu, 1976) which established him as a romantic singer went on be a timeless number. He followed it up with gems like “Kahin gale shyama ghana ae ghana kaala re” (Bandhu Mohanty, 1977) and “Priya bina jhure khaali” (Anurag, 1980).

With his passing on Tuesday at the age of 76, Odia film industry lost the singer who gave romanticism a certain sense of innocence and purity. Jena was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack where he breathed his last.

Born in 1941, the singer’s musical journey started early in life. He drew inspiration from his parents - Jadumani Jena and Hemanta Kumari Jena - both ardent music lovers. He enrolled himself in National Music Association in Cuttack and learnt his craft under the tutelage of Pandit Bhubaneswar Mishra which probably gave his performance such assuredness.

Jena debuted as a playback singer in ‘Mana Akasha’, music of which was composed by Upendra Kumar. The film was released in 1974 but Jena had recorded the song a year before. He sung two duet songs in the film that was directed by Nitai Palit and based on Basant Mahapatra’s novel ‘Jhara Baula’. The duet songs - ‘Mora Kania Suna Pania’ and ‘E Bana  Jharana Nachi Nachi Jaa Na’ - were appreciated by all and Jena’s singing prowess drew attention of several music directors.

Soon he was offered duets in both films and non-film projects. However, Jena was always keen on singing solo and was fed up with duet offers. According to film historian Surya Deo, in the film ‘Mamata’ (1975), Jena was expecting a solo song but was again offered a duet ‘Dekhi Se Banamalli’ with P Susheela which he refused. “It was actor Dhira Biswal who persuaded him to sing and the song became hugely popular,” he recalls.

Under the iconic Prafulla Kar, Jena continued to regale the listeners. The duo produced superhits like ‘Dekhi Se Bana Mali Radha Hele Batuli’, ‘Manika Alo Alo Manika’ and ‘Dhali Dia Sara’.For Kar, Jena’s death is a personal loss. “Although we were not born to the same mother, we were like brothers. He was a gifted singer. Professionally, we began working together with “Mamata.” I think I have experimented the most with his voice,” recalled Kar.

His contribution to Odia music industry was immeasurable but recognition deserted him. He never won a State Film Award but was felicitated by several organisations.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik deeply condoled Jena’s death. “He will be remembered for his melodious voice and evergreen songs,” the CM said in a statement.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chitta Jena Chitta Jena Naveen Chitta Jena songs Odia music

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp