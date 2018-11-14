Make in Odisha: 'Agriculture Entrepreneurship Promotion Scheme 2018’ to train state rural-agri entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Tuesday launched ‘Agriculture Entrepreneurship Promotion Scheme 2018’ to groom at least 1,000 rural Agriculture Entrepreneurs (AEs) in the next three years and set up enterprises to catalyse the revival of rural economy in Odisha.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the scheme during Agri Business Management session at the Make in Odisha Conclave 2018 here.Naveen said, the State will take a leap-frog jump as quality inputs and technological services including modern farm equipment and marketing assurances can be strategically provided at farmers doorstep through AEs. Each of them will work with around 150 farmers in two to three villages and provide solutions to small and marginal farmers.

This will help smallholders in cost reduction, better production and more profit whereas the AEs will be able to earn in the range of `2 lakh to `6 lakh per annum. Agriculture Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (APICOL) will set up a project monitoring unit to design, plan, implement and monitor this scheme.

Sources said the financial implications of the scheme will be around `18 crore. As per the scheme, candidates in the age group of 18 to 45 will be eligible to become AEs. Preference will be given to women and also those having one acre land and 2000 sq ft constructed area for taking up the activities.

Naveen also released the Odisha Organic Farming Policy to boost organic farming output in the State. Three MoUs were also signed during the occasion.The Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department and NABARD inked a pact for capacity building of farmer production organisations. Another MoU was inked with Indian Institute of Millets Research to provide support services on technology development, value addition and establish centre for excellence on millets in Odisha. The third pact was with the National Seed Corporation for seeds production in the state.

Three pacts inked