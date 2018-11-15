Home States Odisha

Government backs intents of Rs 1,412 cr for agri-marketing sector

CEO of Kamatan Farm Tech Pvt Ltd Pravesh Sharma expressed interest in setting up and running a private market yard for a variety of products, including minor forest produce.

Published: 15th November 2018 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has bagged investment intents of around `1,412 crore in Agriculture Marketing sector during the second edition of Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2018.The proposed investments included `300 crore by Reliance Retail, `520 crore by ITC and `300 crore in warehousing besides `112 crore in contract farming.Minister for Cooperation Surya Narayan Patro said Dabur has signed an agreement to procure raw materials and evinced interest for investing in the State.

“Development and promotion of agricultural marketing infrastructure and linkages to enhance farmers’ income is now Government’s priority. We are also focusing on equipping farmers with vital information on market conditions and trends and establish a quality bench mark,” he said.

Cooperation Secretary Ranjana Chopra said, B2B discussions were held with retail chains such as SAFAL and Reliance retail for marketing linkages to fruits and vegetables by bringing in more farmers and Farmer Producer Organisations under their fold and open up more retail outlets especially for fruits and vegetables. 

CEO of Kamatan Farm Tech Pvt Ltd Pravesh Sharma expressed interest in setting up and running a private market yard for a variety of products, including minor forest produce.Another company, V2C expressed interest in providing marketing support to producers such as ‘chironji’ and lemon grass for niche market.

An MoU was signed between Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority and Department of Cooperation for mobilising warehouses for registration through the institutions/organisations.A MoU was also signed between Nafed and Markfed and apex level cooperative organisations for making Markfed a nodal agency for sale of Nafed brand pulses, tea, tea bag, sale of bio-fertilisers and other agri-inputs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Make in Odisha Odisha investment Odisha Agriculture Marketing sector

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp