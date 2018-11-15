International artists paint murals in Bhubaneswar ahead of Men's Hockey World Cup

Ashis Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of Men's Hockey World Cup in the Capital, the authorities are leaving no stone unturned for giving a rejuvenated and creative look to the City. A team of four international artists were roped in for painting 3D murals on five walls in the city. Tracy Leestum and her team members Julio, G Dler and Ana Ronen painted murals in five different areas of the city.

The artists, who arrived about 16 days back, were assigned one design each. Tracy, who hails from Southern California, painted a 3D mural of children playing swings and slides in front of Utkal University, Julio, a native of Los Angeles, painted a 3D mural of hockey players in Jaydev Vihar, Dler, a resident of Las Vegas, painted a 3D mural of Indian trucks in Nayapalli and Ronen from Houston painted a 3D mural of a pangolin in Acharya Vihar area of the City.

The artists, who were assisted by the local painters and the students of BK College of Arts and Crafts, also painted a mural of energy efficient light bulbs in Nayapalli.

"We have been working as a team from last couple of years. All the designs were prepared by Sayak Mitra," Tracy said, adding that Mitra was also supposed to come to the City, but he could not make it. The artists have painted the murals using the house paint colours.

"We usually make the blueprint of the designs through hand sketching and software like Adobe Photoshop. We paint 3D murals for creating an illusion which the people witness while crossing the paintings," Julio said.

All the murals have been painted with different measurements. The mural of children playing swings and rides is spread over 100 feet in width in 25 feet in height on the wall in front of Utkal University, while the mural of pangolin is 70 feet in width and 30 feet in height. The artists said another mural designed by Mitra will most likely be painted on a wall inside the Kalinga Stadium. The mural having dynamic hockey players will be designed by Mitra and will be painted by the artists of the country.

The team of international artists, who will be leaving the City on November 16, said that they managed to take out some time from their schedule and visit the temples of the City.

"As artists, we were left awestruck by the temples of the city. Besides this, we also got a chance to taste some local dishes, including prawns," Julio said.