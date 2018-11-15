Make in Odisha 2018: Women-backed firms plan to set base in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Mumbai-based all-women delivery and logistics company Hey Deedee and Mustang Socks and Accessories have proposed to set up their ventures in the State. Secretary of Women, Child Development and Mission Shakti, Anu Garg said Hey Deedee Co-founder and CEO Revathi Roy, who trains and absorbs women drivers, is interested to impart soft skill training to unemployed girls in the State and employ them in her company.

“She wants to train the girls in two-wheeler and four-wheeler driving. Once trained, they will work as delivery girls in her last-mile delivery company. Hey Deedee provides an instant solution to parcel delivery problems,” Garg said. Similarly, Co-founder of Mustang Socks and Accessories, Dubai-born Lubeina Shahpurwala has evinced interest in setting up her production facilities here employing only women. The company produces over a million pair of socks every month, and has 40 distributors across the country.

Both, Roy and Shahpurwala, attended the plenary session on ‘Women Entrepreneurship’ organised on the fourth day of Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2018, here on Wednesday.Speaking on the occasion, CEO of Earth2Orbit, a Bengaluru-based consulting firm and space start-up, Susmita Mohanty said India is among a few countries which have the capabilities to launch space crafts on their own launch vehicles.

“With a supporting Government, there are tremendous opportunities in the State for women to start their own venture,” she said and urged women to become self reliant instead of depending on the income of their male counterparts.

National Coordinator Self-Employed Women’s Asssociation (SEWA) Mirai Chatterjee opined that the Centre should relax GST for women entrepreneurs and promote products of small and medium enterprises.

Self-help group leader Jayanti Ekka from Balishankara block of Sundargarh district caught everyone’s attention for her fiery and unstoppable speech evoking standing ovation from the Chief Minister. She described her struggle and success story truly representing the empowerment of Mission Shaki groups.

Director, Mission Shakti, Sujata R Karthikeyan said this was first plenary on women entrepreneurship. Besides making investors aware about the policy provisions, the objective was to promote the skills of Odia women entrepreneurs and connect them with successful business women so that they can be inspired, she added.

On the request of the State Government, Vice President of FICCI Ladies’ Organisation Harjinder Kaur assured to look into opening a women chapter of the federation in Bhubaneswar.Around 1200 women, including 500 SHG leaders, 450 women entrepreneurs and 50 management students attended. Among others, ex-CEO of Radiocity Apurva Purohit also spoke.