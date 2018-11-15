Home States Odisha

Make in Odisha: Govt. brings scholarship scheme for research scholars

The scheme, ‘Odisha University Research and Innovation Incentivisation Plan’, was launched by Higher Education Minister Ananta Das on day four of Make in Odisha Conclave here.

Published: 15th November 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Wednesday launched a new scheme to provide scholarship to talented youngsters of State-run universities and higher education institutions to help them devote themselves to full-time research in Odisha and work on research programmes.

The scheme, ‘Odisha University Research and Innovation Incentivisation Plan’, was launched by Higher Education Minister Ananta Das on day four of Make in Odisha Conclave here. The scheme will help in bridging the gap in research activities in State universities and promote research in emerging areas, the Minister said. 

As per the scheme guidelines, financial incentives will be provided in the form of research fellowship, seed funding for young faculty working in state universities and colleges and support for publication related expenses.

Research fellowship will be provided to the top ranking NET qualifiers (leaving aside the JRF) in each subject who have not been found eligible for National Junior Research Fellowships for doing research in state universities. The applicant for the scholarship must be a permanent resident of Odisha. 

The candidate would be eligible for a fellowship of `15,000 per month with a contingency of `25,000  per year for subjects having laboratory work and `15,000 for subjects without laboratory work. The number of fellowship in each subject would be limited to five with two reserved for girl students. The fellowship will be given in 35 subjects. 

