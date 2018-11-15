Home States Odisha

Three-year-old tiger brought from MP found dead in Odisha's Satkosia

The Forest Department on Thursday confirmed that the big cat identified as Mahavir, who was one of the first to be translocated in the country earlier in 2018, from the Kanha Tiger Reserve died in Sat

Published: 15th November 2018 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

The carcass of Mahavir who was found dead in the Satkosia Tiger Reserve in Angul district of Odisha. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha's tiger re-introduction programme received a jolt as a three-year-old Royal Bengal Tiger brought from Madhya Pradesh died in the Satkosia Tiger Reserve in Angul district.

The Forest Department on Thursday confirmed that the big cat identified as Mahavir, who was one of the first to be translocated in the country earlier in 2018, from the Kanha Tiger Reserve died in Satkosia.

The carcass has a deep laceration wound, infested with five-day-old maggots, in the dorsal neck region of the big cat that might be its cause of death mortality, a statement from the reserve forest department said.

The site of the incidence has not been disturbed as per protocol.

"Hence, the exact reason of the mortality and time of incidence will be ascertained after conducting a detail post-mortem examination," it added.

Satkosia wildlife divisional forest officer Ramasamy P. will head the probe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tiger found dead Satkosia Tiger reserve Kanha tiger reserve tiger re-introduction programme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp