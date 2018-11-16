Home States Odisha

52 projects to solve mining issues to be brought in Keonjhar

 AS many as 52 important projects, taken up by District Mineral Foundation (DMF), will be executed soon.

Published: 16th November 2018 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR:  AS many as 52 important projects, taken up by District Mineral Foundation (DMF), will be executed soon.This was decided at the eighth trust board meeting of DMF held here on Thursday. Sources said mining affected areas have been accorded priority for the new projects whose focus is drinking water and healthcare services.

Creation of primary and secondary healthcare facilities and filling up of vacancies of para-medics to improve health service delivery across the district was approved at the meeting where it was decided to construct a cold chamber mortuary at the district headquarters hospital.

An old-age home at Joda and installation of dialysis unit at Barbil were approved at the meeting. An amount of `90 crore was approved for a mega water supply project in Telkoi, Patna, Saharpada, Ghasipura and Anandpur blocks.Collector and chairman of the trust board Ashish Thakrey presided over the meeting which was also attended by MP Shakuntala Laguri, Anandpur MLA Mayadhar Jena and Sadar MLA Abhiram Naik.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha mining District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Keonjhar

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • AMIT
    MLA Santan Mahakud of Champua needs to focus
    14 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp