52 projects to solve mining issues to be brought in Keonjhar

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: AS many as 52 important projects, taken up by District Mineral Foundation (DMF), will be executed soon.This was decided at the eighth trust board meeting of DMF held here on Thursday. Sources said mining affected areas have been accorded priority for the new projects whose focus is drinking water and healthcare services.

Creation of primary and secondary healthcare facilities and filling up of vacancies of para-medics to improve health service delivery across the district was approved at the meeting where it was decided to construct a cold chamber mortuary at the district headquarters hospital.

An old-age home at Joda and installation of dialysis unit at Barbil were approved at the meeting. An amount of `90 crore was approved for a mega water supply project in Telkoi, Patna, Saharpada, Ghasipura and Anandpur blocks.Collector and chairman of the trust board Ashish Thakrey presided over the meeting which was also attended by MP Shakuntala Laguri, Anandpur MLA Mayadhar Jena and Sadar MLA Abhiram Naik.