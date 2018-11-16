Home States Odisha

Make in Odisha: Bharat Biotech to invest Rs 500 cr for vaccine-making unit in Khurda district

The Biotech Park at Andharua in Khurda has been developed in 65 acre area, including 40 acre for biotech corridor, 14.86 for commercial corridor and 9.75 acre for biotech incubation centre.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Hyderabad-based vaccine major Bharat Biotech International Ltd (BBIL) has committed to invest `500 crore in the State to set up a vaccine manufacturing unit in the Biotechnology Park near Khurda. Making the announcement on the last day of Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2018 on Thursday, founder of BBIL and Chairman of Odisha Biotech Park Pvt Ltd Krishna Ella said the vaccine unit will come up in around 10 acre land in the park.

“We will be investing the amount in five years. The park will be developed into a biotech hub in next few years. We had started our Hyderabad unit 20 years back with an initial investment of `12.5 crore. Now, our investment has cross `1,500 crore. Once we set up the unit at Odisha park, other companies will also come forward,” he said.

The Biotech Park at Andharua in Khurda has been developed in 65 acre area, including 40 acre for biotech corridor, 14.86 for commercial corridor and 9.75 acre for biotech incubation centre. It will function as a growth platform for micro, small and medium sized biotech organisations and start-ups.The conclave showcased immense potential and opportunities for biotechnology sector in the State for various domestic and international investors.

Addressing the investors, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi said biotechnology is one of the emerging technologies that has excellent potential to grow in the State. “We have seen how IT has transformed the country. Biotech is another such emerging sector and with conducive environment Odisha can take full advantage. We will be establishing a centre of excellence to support the biotechnology sector. Our new policy will also support entry-level and later stage product development in the biotech sector,” he said.

Senior Science and Innovation Advisor of Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) Prof G Padmanabhan recommended the State Government to initiate six steps to make Odisha a biotechnology hub in the country.He suggested for needle-free vaccine delivery, focus on development of nano-bodies, biomass conversion, eliminating malaria through biological route, gene editing and synthetic biology.

Minister for Science and Technology Badri Narayan Patra said, development of the biotechnology sector here will be based on three key pillars - innovation, entrepreneurship and investment. “We will provide full support for development of the sector by forming public-private partnerships, bio-incubation centres and biotech schools. We will collaborate with various international organisations to provide cutting-edge technology in the biotech sector. Fellowships and grants will be encouraged in order to promote innovation,” he added.

