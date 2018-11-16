Home States Odisha

State to roll second phase of 'Paree' campaign; Will prioritze safety

Inspector General of Police Asit Panigrahi said Phase-II would focus on carrying forward the campaign through SHG members at village level.

Published: 16th November 2018 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Encouraged by the huge success of its awareness campaign against child sexual abuse, the State Government is planning to roll out second phase of ‘Paree Pain Katha Tiye’ (A message for the angel) drive across the State. This was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi. The Chief Secretary directed the police to prepare a convergent action plan for integrated operation at various levels during Phase-II. The campaign will be for creating a safe and protective environment for the children below 18 years.

It was decided at the meeting to conduct orientation camps for field level officers of Women and Child Development, Panchayati Raj, Labour and ESI, School and Mass Education, Sports and Youth Welfare, Culture and Law departments about the objectives and methods of operation of the campaign.

The convergent action plan will be prepared involving different departments, agencies and institutions developed under different Acts, policies and flagship programmes relating to child right, child protection, education, prohibition of child labour, rehabilitation of vulnerable children, integrated development of the child, prevention of child marriage and implementation of Juvenile Justice Act.

It was also decided to constitute a State-level Coordinating and Monitoring Committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, an advisory committee under the chairmanship of Director General of Police and district-level committee under the chairmanship of collector for carrying forward the campaign.Departments concerned were asked to designate a senior level officer as nodal officer to the advisory committee.

Inspector General of Police Asit Panigrahi said Phase-II would focus on carrying forward the campaign through SHG members at village level. Each member will take a vow to prevent marriage of girl below 18 years and ensure safe environment for a girl child. 

The SHG woman would bring two of her neighbouring families under the same vow within a year. The campaign aims at creating protective environment for around 1.5 crore children in the age group of 0-18.
The first phase Paree Paien Kathatie campaign, an initiative of Odisha Police in partnership with UNICEF, was launched in the last week of May. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
‘Paree Pain Katha Tiye’ Odiha women safety Odisha police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp