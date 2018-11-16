State to roll second phase of 'Paree' campaign; Will prioritze safety

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Encouraged by the huge success of its awareness campaign against child sexual abuse, the State Government is planning to roll out second phase of ‘Paree Pain Katha Tiye’ (A message for the angel) drive across the State. This was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi. The Chief Secretary directed the police to prepare a convergent action plan for integrated operation at various levels during Phase-II. The campaign will be for creating a safe and protective environment for the children below 18 years.

It was decided at the meeting to conduct orientation camps for field level officers of Women and Child Development, Panchayati Raj, Labour and ESI, School and Mass Education, Sports and Youth Welfare, Culture and Law departments about the objectives and methods of operation of the campaign.

The convergent action plan will be prepared involving different departments, agencies and institutions developed under different Acts, policies and flagship programmes relating to child right, child protection, education, prohibition of child labour, rehabilitation of vulnerable children, integrated development of the child, prevention of child marriage and implementation of Juvenile Justice Act.

It was also decided to constitute a State-level Coordinating and Monitoring Committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, an advisory committee under the chairmanship of Director General of Police and district-level committee under the chairmanship of collector for carrying forward the campaign.Departments concerned were asked to designate a senior level officer as nodal officer to the advisory committee.

Inspector General of Police Asit Panigrahi said Phase-II would focus on carrying forward the campaign through SHG members at village level. Each member will take a vow to prevent marriage of girl below 18 years and ensure safe environment for a girl child.

The SHG woman would bring two of her neighbouring families under the same vow within a year. The campaign aims at creating protective environment for around 1.5 crore children in the age group of 0-18.

The first phase Paree Paien Kathatie campaign, an initiative of Odisha Police in partnership with UNICEF, was launched in the last week of May.