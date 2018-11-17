Home States Odisha

Basic amenities elude Mankidia families

Khadia Colony, which houses 10 Mankidia families, is the worst hit by the Government neglect.

Published: 17th November 2018 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Women of Mankidia community at the remote Khadia Colony in Patpura | Express

By Sukanta Kumar Sahu
Express News Service

BARIPADA: Belying tall claims of the State Government of bringing about development in tribal areas, basic amenities continue to elude members of Mankidia community residing at the foothills of Similipal and nearby forest areas of Mayurbhanj district.The Mankidias, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), are struggling to sustain themselves without basic facilities like healthcare, drinking water, electricity, connectivity, education and housing. The indifference of the Government towards the PVTG is more evident in the inaccessible Khadia Colony of Patpura under Luhashila panchayat and Dehuri Sahi in Bijatala block on the border of Mayurbhanj and Jharkhand.

Apart from basic facilities, benefits of both Central and State Government schemes such as MGNREGS, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana are yet to reach the tribals residing in the remote area. The tribals have to travel several kilometres to fetch drinking water, consult a doctor or reach the market to sell forest products. 

Khadia Colony, which houses 10 Mankidia families, is the worst hit by the Government neglect. Surprisingly, the locals alleged that not a single official of the district administration has visited the village till date. Without the benefits of several schemes launched for the welfare of tribals, the villagers are finding it difficult to sustain their livelihood, they said. 

Similar is the situation in Dehuri Sahi of Betajharan where 12 such families reside. Nanda Dehuri and Chandra Dehuri of the village said Aadhaar, ration and voter cards are yet to be provided to them.
With the only pre-school situated around a kilometre away from the village, children of the village are forced to accompany their parents to graze cattle and goat. Villagers fetch drinking water from a well and stream which are situated at a distance of 1.5 km from the village, they said.

Surendra Dehuri, another villager, said electricity is yet to reach the area. Though villagers have apprised the Sarpanch, BDO and Collector of their grievances, nothing has been done to improve their condition, he added.

Contacted, Sarpanch Damayanti Murmu said she will take up the problems of the tribal families with the district administration.BDO Krushna Chandra Patra admitted that Mankidia community is facing hardships without basic facilities. Efforts are on to provide housing units under Government schemes to the families. Subsequently, other problems of the tribals will be sorted out, he added.

Comments

