Criminals open fire at businessman  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A group of three criminals opened fire at a businessman in Titigaon village under Jagatsinghpur police limits suspecting him to be police informer on Friday evening. However, the bullets hit the businessman, Biswanath Swain’s uncle. A dreaded criminal Satyabrat Swain has been arrested for his involvement in the attack.

Swain is a betel shop owner and Satyabrata and his accomplices of Mandashai village under the same police limits suspected him of providing information about them to local police. The gang is involved in demanding ransom from people in the area and had also sought extortion money from Swain. They had planned to eliminate Swain.

In the evening, Swain was standing in front of his shop and speaking to some locals while his uncle Harihar Swain was sitting inside the shop. Two criminals led by Satyabrata reached the spot and had a heated exchange of words with Swain. They also demanded `50,000 from Swain and Satyabrata took out a revolver to terrorise him.

When the miscreants opened fire, Harihar pushed Swain aside and the bullets hit his stomach and thighs. He has been admitted to SCB Medical at Cuttack in a critical condition.

Although the criminals managed to flee the spot, locals managed to nab Satyabrata.