Lawyer accuses doc of negligence  

A lawyer and a resident of Jeypore Brehama street, S Padhi had taken his ailing daughter to the DHH on Wednesday morning and Dr Prasant Samal checked his daughter.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Doctors  of Jeypore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) and lawyers of Jeypore Bar Association were at loggerheads after the death of a six-month-old girl in the hospital two days back. Both the groups lodged FIR in Sadar police station against each other on Thursday.

A lawyer and a resident of Jeypore Brehama street, S Padhi had taken his ailing daughter to the DHH on Wednesday morning and Dr Prasant Samal checked his daughter. Samal asked Padhi to take her to a child specialist immediately. However, after a few hours, the girl succumbed and this led to tension in the DHH as Padhi accused the doctor of negligence resulting in his daughter’s death. Soon, members of Jeypore Bar Association entered the hospital and protested the death.

Subsequently, Dr Samal lodged a police complaint against Padhi claiming that his life is under threat following attack by the lawyer. On Thursday morning, the Bar Association members rushed to Jeypore Sadar police station and lodged an FIR against the doctor for manhandling the lawyer in the DHH. 

Meanwhile, doctors of the DHH have taken up the matter with higher authorities for further action. Chief District Medical Officer Lalit Kumar Rath said the DHH Superintendent has been asked to submit an inquiry report on death of the girl. 

