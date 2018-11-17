Lawyers seek public support for stir over HC bench  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Members of District Bar Association (DBA), Sambalpur will convene a meeting involving 200 social organisations of the district to garner public support for the agitation to be launched from November 19 over establishment of high court bench in Western Odisha.

The DBA has been continuing cease-work over the demand since September 5. The Central Action Committee (CAC) of All Western Odisha Bar Association convened a meeting on November 12 and decided to intensify the agitation over the demand. Lawyers will paralyse functioning of the State and Central Government offices across the region from November 19 to 30. A 48-hour Mahabandh will also be observed across the region on November 29 and 30.

President of DBA Bijitendriya Pradhan said they will hold a meeting involving various social organisations of the district on November 18. He said all Government offices, educational institutions, courts besides banks and financial institutions will be closed during the two-day Mahabandh. Besides, vehicular movement and train services will be paralysed, he added.