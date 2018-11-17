Home States Odisha

Number of malnourished children comes down

The number of underweight and malnourished children in Nabarangpur district has come down by 50 per cent (pc) in the last seven months.

Published: 17th November 2018 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR : The number of underweight and malnourished children in Nabarangpur district has come down by 50 per cent (pc) in the last seven months.This was informed at a review meeting of ‘Nutritional Status’ as well as ‘Status on Severely Malnourished Children (SAM)’ in Nabarangpur district, chaired by KBK Chief Administrator-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Sudarshan Pal Thakur, here on Friday.

Thakur had visited several villages in the district to conduct on-the-spot assessment of Integrated Child Development Services activities in April. During his visit to Ladipadar village under Tentulikhunti block, he had come across two-year-old twins Ranji, a baby girl and Sanjaya, a baby-boy. The twins were malnourished.

Expressing concern over the twins’ health, Thakur directed improvement in nutrition of children in the villages across the district. The KBK chief administrator directed the officials concerned to send him a monthly report on the nutrition and weight of such children. At that time he had also examined the quality of food given to the children at anganwadi centres of the district.

Subsequently, Collector Ajit Kumar Mishra directed officials to conduct a survey in 2,221 anganwadi centres under 10 ICDS projects being implemented in the district to find out all malnourished and underweight children. 

During the survey, they found that as many as 2,251 children were enlisted as undernourished and underweight in the district. Following this, ICDS implementation was strengthened and nutrition of such children monitored. Thakur informed that as on today, the number of malnourished children including newborns and newly identified children has come down to 1,883. He lauded the Collector and other line department officials for the improvement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp