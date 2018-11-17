Home States Odisha

Opposition parties steal the show on Day 1

However, the Speaker rejected the Congress demand for suspension of the question hour to start discussion on the issue.

Published: 17th November 2018 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition members stand in the well of the Assembly on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The first day of the winter session of the Assembly started on a noisy note with the Opposition Congress and BJP members creating a ruckus over farmers’ issues forcing Speaker Pradip Amat to adjourn the House for the day.

After the obituary references were over, Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra requested the Speaker to suspend the question hour and allow discussion on farmers’ issues on the basis of the adjournment motion notice given by the Congress members. The adjournment notice of the Congress was accepted by the Speaker for discussion on the day in the House.

However, the Speaker rejected the Congress demand for suspension of the question hour to start discussion on the issue. At this, agitated Congress members rushed to the well of the House shouting slogans against the State Government and demanding a discussion on several issues of the farmers relating to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy and the ongoing agitation by the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS). The NNKS has launched a statewide agitation demanding right price for the produce of farmers and prestige and pension for them.

However, unable to run the House, the Speaker adjourned it till 12.14 pm. As the House reassembled, Congress and BJP members again entered the well shouting slogans. The Speaker adjourned the House for the day this time at 12.18 pm. Talking to mediapersons, the Leader of Opposition said the Congress had requested the Speaker to suspend question hour and start discussion on issues concerning the farmers in view of their importance. 

He also criticised the State Government for trying to foil the agitation of NNKS in gross violation of democratic norms.Criticising the Congress members for disrupting the proceedings of the House, BJD MLA Sameer Dash said debate on farmers’ issues would have started as the Speaker had accepted the adjournment motion notice for discussion. “People of Odisha who have rejected the Congress will not tolerate such behaviour of the members of the party in the House,” he said.

Earlier, the House condoled the death of former government deputy chief whip Prasanna Kumar Pal, former MLA Banshidhar Sahu, Champeswar Mahakud, former Rifleman of 29 Battalion, Assam Rifles, former driver, CRPF Braja Mohan Behera and cameraman of Doordarshan Achyutananda Sahu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pradip Amat Odisha Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp