Home States Odisha

Paddy procurement in Sundargarh from Dec 12  

Paddy procurement in Sundargarh will begin from December 12 through 119 paddy procurement centres.

Published: 17th November 2018 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/BOUDH : Paddy procurement in Sundargarh will begin from December 12 through 119 paddy procurement centres.Sundargarh Civil Supplies Officer (CSO) A Barik said in the first phase, the target is to procure about 1.30 lakh tonnes of paddy to process 88,700 tonnes of rice. He said 14 rice mills of the district have been authorised for custom milling of rice and 44 Large Area Multi-Purpose Societies (LAMPS) would set up 112 procurement centres, while two Regional Cooperative Marketing Societies would set up four paddy sale centres. A multi-purpose cooperative society will set up three paddy procurement centres.

The minimum support price for Fair Average Quality (FAQ) common variety is `1,750 per quintal, while FAQ A Grade would be `1,770 per quintal. Procurement would continue till April 30. He informed that in 2017-18 kharif crop season, the district had procured 1.47 lakh tonnes of paddy at the cost of `226 crore. He said the procurement target would be increased with Government approval this year. The Special Relief Commissioner to Revenue and Disaster Management Department had earlier notified 67,540 hectare (ha) of land as drought-hit in the district based on eye estimation report.

The overall paddy crop yield is likely to come down drastically this kharif crop season. The district had decided to take up paddy cultivation on 2.09 lakh ha in all 17 blocks, but crop damage was reported in 67,540 ha due to drought. Deficient rainfall led to over 50 per cent crop damage on 35,986 ha with Hemgir, Lefripara, Tangarpali, Sundargarh, Subdega, Balishankara, Bargaon and Kutra blocks facing severe drought condition. Crop damage of 33 to 50 per cent over 31,554 ha was reported from these blocks along with other blocks. 

In Boudh, procurement will begin from Kantamal block on November 26. All the 42 primary agriculture cooperative societies and 10 paddy procurement centres will open from December 1. Procurement will continue till April next year.The district has 11 millers and of them, nine have expressed interest in participating in the procurement process. It has been targeted to procure 1,04,852 tonne of paddy which will be milled to produce 71,300 tonne of rice. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp