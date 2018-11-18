Baliyatra: Stand-off between admin, traders resolved

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The six-day stand-off between Cuttack administration and Baliyatra Traders’ Association was resolved on saturday after the former agreed to some of the demands of traders.

The fresh dispute emerged on Friday after the administration stuck to its previous decisions with respect to imposing restriction on availing more than one plot by a single trader, booking of plots above 4,000 sqft and auction for setting up swings and joy rides.

As the dispute between the association and district administration intensified, the Tent House Association dismantled several tents pitched for setting up stalls along Mahanadi river bank on Friday after the traders body refused to participate in the biggest trade fair of the State.

Considering the situation, the district administration on Saturday held a meeting with the traders’ association where it conceded the three demands of the traders’ body. Revoking the restrictions on availing more than one plot and plot more than 4000 sq.ft, the administration too withdrew its decision to go for auction for installation of swings and joy-rides.

Earlier, the stall booking process was stalled for six days while the traders’ body, protesting hike in ground rent, refused to book plots and staged dharna.

By Saturday, 810 plots have been allotted to traditional traders with collection of revenue amounting `85.19 lakh. The administration will start allocating plots to new traders from Sunday while the fair will begin from November 23.