Gang of burglars nabbed

BERHAMPUR: An eight-member gang of burglars was nabbed by Digapahandi police on Saturday. Digapahandi IIC D Mohanty said the gang members, including S Ramesh Patra, S Sanjay Patra, G Santosh Patra,  S Budhia Pradhan, S Prakash, T Ram Murty,  G Siba Patra and S Sankar were found at an isolated place near Digapahandi. 

All of them tried to flee from the spot but were overpowered by a police patrolling team. During interrogation, all the accused confessed to have committed burglaries in several villages. 

Police also recovered `4,890 in cash, gold ornaments weighing around 25 gm, silver ornaments weighing around 772 gm and different types of house breaking materials from their possession.

Four dacoits arrested

Four dacoits were arrested and two country-made handguns, a motorcycle and sharp weapons recovered from their possession by Jarada police on Saturday. The four had assembled near Rameswar temple at Badapur village and were apprehended by the police.

Jarada IIC Mrutyunjay Swain said the four accused, identified as S Gopal,  S Rajusankar, S Kana  and T Susant 26 were forwarded to court.
 

