Government using tribal fund for BJD welfare: Opposition

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Proceedings in the Odisha Assembly were disrupted for about two hours on Saturday as Congress members created a ruckus over diversion of funds meant for tribal development towards rehabilitation of ruling party workers.

The issue cropped up during question hour when ST and SC Development Minister Ramesh Majhi was replying to a question from Prafulla Majhi (Cong). Congress members rushed to the well of the House shouting slogans as the Speaker ignored their demand to seek a clarification from the Minister. They alleged that the State Government was giving appointment to only BJD workers in tribal development councils.

Congress members led by Opposition chief whip Taraprasad Bahinipati tried to climb up the podium of Speaker Pradip Amat. Unable to run the House, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 ‘o’ clock. Bahinipati told mediapersons outside the House that the Opposition will bring a ‘breach of privilege’ notice against the Minister for misleading the House over the issue.

BJP member Rabi Naik alleged that the Minister gave wrong information. “This is unfortunate,” he added.

The Minister said the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs had sanctioned `274.09 crore in 2018-19 as Special Central Assistance (SCA) under tribal sub-scheme (TSS) and as per provisions of Article 275 (1) for all round development of scheduled tribes.

Majhi said `485.18 lakh was sanctioned by the State Government for taking up infrastructural development works including construction and repair of school buildings and hostels, construction of additional class rooms in schools, construction of roads and supply of drinking water.