Home States Odisha

Government using tribal fund for BJD welfare: Opposition

Congress members led by Opposition chief whip Taraprasad Bahinipati tried to climb up the podium of Speaker Pradip Amat.

Published: 18th November 2018 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Congress members led by Opposition chief whip Taraprasad Bahinipati tried to climb up the podium of Speaker Pradip Amat | EPS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Proceedings in the Odisha Assembly were disrupted for about two hours on Saturday as Congress members created a ruckus over diversion of funds meant for tribal development towards rehabilitation of ruling party workers.

The issue cropped up during question hour when ST and SC Development Minister Ramesh Majhi was replying to a question from Prafulla Majhi (Cong). Congress members rushed to the well of the House shouting slogans as the Speaker ignored their demand to seek a clarification from the Minister. They alleged that the State Government was giving appointment to only BJD workers in tribal development councils.

Congress members led by Opposition chief whip Taraprasad Bahinipati tried to climb up the podium of Speaker Pradip Amat. Unable to run the House, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 ‘o’ clock. Bahinipati told mediapersons outside the House that the Opposition will bring a ‘breach of privilege’ notice against the Minister for misleading the House over the issue.

BJP member Rabi Naik alleged that the Minister gave wrong information. “This is unfortunate,” he added.
The Minister said the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs had sanctioned `274.09 crore in 2018-19 as Special Central Assistance (SCA) under tribal sub-scheme (TSS) and as per provisions of Article 275 (1) for all round development of scheduled tribes. 

Majhi said `485.18 lakh was sanctioned by the State Government for taking up infrastructural development works including construction and repair of school buildings and hostels, construction of additional class rooms in schools, construction of roads and supply of drinking water.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp