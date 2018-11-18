Home States Odisha

Intense police role in Judo events

THE third edition of All India Police Judo Cluster-2018 is throwing up exciting events and intense participation by the players in different events. 

A Wushu match in progress at All India Police Judo Cluster-2018 | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: THE third edition of All India Police Judo Cluster-2018 is throwing up exciting events and intense participation by the players in different events. 
On the third day, competitions in different categories of Wushu, Judo and Taekwondo events were held on the premises of Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium and Sachin Tendulkar Indoor Hall at Barabati Stadium here on Saturday.

“Wushu” men winners were declared in 11 weight categories while it was in 8 categories for women. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) won the highest number of medals, both in men and women category, and won the team champion category.

Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda and IGP (CR) Soumendra Priyadarshi presented medals to the winners. Among others, ADGP-cum-Organising Secretary Binyatosh Mishra and sports officer Bibhuti Bhusan Parida were present.

On Friday, as many as six events in Men Artistic Gymnastics were finalised. In Pommel Horse Final, Kirpal Singh of Uttarakhand Police bagged gold by scoring 12.30, while Anand Singh Bisht of BSF bagged gold by scoring 12.40 in the Rings Final, in Vault category Kuldeep Singh of SSB scored highest 11.45 to bag gold while Anuj Rathi of CISF bagged gold in Floor event. 

In Parallel Bar event, Sitakant Ojha of Odisha Police bagged the gold by scoring 11.60 and in Horizontal Bar Vikram Manro of Punjab Police took home the gold by scoring 11.55. Nalco CMD Tapan Kumar Chand gave away the medals to winners.

