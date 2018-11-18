Jr docs launch cease-work as Govt silent on demand

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Junior Doctors’ Association (JDA) of VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla on Saturday resorted to cease-work demanding removal of the institute’s Director Ashwini Pujahari, accusing him of unlawful activities. They abstained from attending Outpatient Department (OPD) and In-patient Department (IPD) of the hospital.

Vice-president of JDA Himanshu Mishra said the association had given a 48-hour ultimatum to the Government to fulfil their demand. As the deadline was over and the Government did not initiate any step, they resorted to the agitation as per the plan. However, the junior doctors attended casualty, labour room, ICU and NICU on the day and will continue to provide support to emergency services. Mishra said if their demand is not fulfilled in next 48 hours, the JDA will resort to total cease-work.

On Thursday, the JDA had submitted a memorandum addressed to the Health Minister to the Dean and Principal of VIMSAR Braja Mohan Mishra demanding removal of Pujahari.

In the memorandum, the JDA alleged that the poor and helpless patients are being harassed and humiliated by Pujahari. Besides, unwarranted and unapproved experimental surgeries are being conducted on poor and destitute patients without their consent and clearance of ethical committee, the JDA alleged.

The JDA members also complained that attempts to create unrest in the VIMSAR are being made by some self-proclaimed social workers with the support of Pujahari. Their another allegation was that Pujahari was threatening the undergraduate and postgraduate students to implicate them in false cases and ruin their career besides misbehaving with girl students in the name of moral policing.

Pujahari said he had already written to Governor for inquiry into the allegations. If the allegations are proved true, he will face any punishment, he added.

Superintendent of VIMSAR Jayashree Dora said a college council meeting has been convened on Friday. She said a decision has been taken to cancel the leave application of all the doctors. Besides, a decision has been taken to call back all the doctors, who are on leave, so that health services will not be affected at VIMSAR due to the agitation of JDA, she added.