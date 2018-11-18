Home States Odisha

Man, paramour arrested for murder

Published: 18th November 2018 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A 48-year-old salesman along with his paramour were on Friday arrested by Town police for the alleged murder of his wife.

Rabindra Behera, a resident of Military Lane, had allegedly killed his 45-year-old wife Papina Behera on September 9. Town police IIC Nihar Ranjan Pradhan said Rabindra and Papina were married for 24 years and have three sons.

Differences between the couple started due to financial crisis a few years ago. In the meanwhile, Rabindra developed relationship with Bhanu Dakua, aged 48, a resident of Hillpatna area.

In July last year, Rabindra, who worked as a salesman at a cloth shop in the city, left for Hyderabad to pursue better avenues. He had left behind his  father Gopal Behera, Papina and elder son Rahul at their Military Lane house.

On September 6 last year, the accused threatened Papina with dire consequences over phone. Three days after he talked to his wife, Rabindra returned home and assaulted Papina with a knife.

As Rahul was not at home, Gopal tried to resist the attack. By the time, neighbours reached the house and the accused fled the spot. A complaint was later filed by Rahul with the police based on which a case of murder was registered. Police on Friday received information that Rabindra and Bhanu were spotted at Chapan Chowk in Puri.

A team of Town police immediately left for Puri and arrested them. During interrogation, Rabindra confessed to his crime. Both the accused were forwarded to court on Saturday, the IIC said.
 

