Pallishree Mela aims at `2 cr business this year  

Apart from the exhibition, the visitors to the annual event will also get the opportunity to witness cultural programmes at the venue every evening, he added. 

File photo of Pallishree Mela in Rourkela | Express

SAMBALPUR: The Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), Sambalpur is eyeing a business of `2 crore during the nine-day national level exhibition, Pallishree Mela-2018, which will begin on November 18 in the city and conclude on November 26. The exhibition will be held at PHED Ground in collaboration with the district administration.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, Project Director of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Sambalpur Sukanta Tripathy said last year’s Pallishree Mela transacted a business of `1.57 crore. They were expecting around 25 per cent increase in the sale of products of artisans and members of SHGs during the exhibition this year, he added. 

Artisans and SHG members from 10 States besides all the districts of Odisha will participate in the exhibition. As many as 188 stalls will be put up at the venue. 

Apart from handloom and handicrafts, food, coir and leather products, dry flowers, bamboo craft, spices, ready-made garments, stone crafts, terracotta, soft toys and decorative items, applique and wooden crafts will be available in the exhibition, Tripathy said. 

Assistant Director of ORMAS, Sambalpur Srimanta Hota said the objective of the exhibition is to provide a platform to sell and display rural products/artisan products, exchange views, experience, skills and expertise among artisans and SHG members, encourage institutional market linkages to sell the products in greater scale and explore new market to sell the products. Apart from the exhibition, the visitors to the annual event will also get the opportunity to witness cultural programmes at the venue every evening, he added. 
 

