‘Restore services at deserted hospital’

The hospital building spreads over five acres of land and is located close to the main road. 

Published: 18th November 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

The abandoned building of sub-divisional hospital | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Members of Rogi Kalyan Samiti, headed by Jeypore Sub-Collector LN Dalbehera, have urged the district administration to open a health unit in the old sub-divisional hospital building to cater to healthcare needs of locals. 

After the sub-divisional hospital was given district hospital status in August, all the facilities including equipment were shifted to Phulbad on the outskirts of Jeypore town where the district headquarters hospital (DHH) was set up. Since then, the seven decade old hospital building has been abandoned. Locals have to travel five kms to reach the DHH to avail health services or visit private nursing homes in the town that charge heft amount.

Considering the problems faced by people, Rogi Kalyan Samiti of Jeypore has urged the district administration to provide at least four doctors and other staff in the old hospital building to operate a health unit that can provide emergency services.

Official sources said the administration will open a health unit in the old sub-divisional hospital building only after Health Ministry approves the proposal. Earlier, Jeypore Citizens Committee had informed the Collector about their demand and alleged that the hospital building is used by criminals for gambling and other nefarious activities.

The State Government had opened the sub-divisional hospital at Jeypore in 1953 and a few years later, it was upgraded at an expenditure of `5 crore to cater to healthcare needs of people of Koraput, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri districts. 

