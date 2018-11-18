Stage set for Bada Osa, Panchuka at Dhabaleswar

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH: 'Bada Osa' and 'Panchuka' (last five days of holy Odia month of Kartik ) fair of Lord Dhabaleswar near Mancheswar village of Athagarh block would be observed with pomp and gaiety this year.

A preparatory meeting for the fair, presided over by Cuttack Collector Arvind Agarwal, was held recently on the temple premises. It was decided that this year, 'Panchuka' will be observed from November 19 to 23 while 'Bada Osa' will be performed on November 21 at the shrine.

At the dawn of November 22, famous 'Gaja Bhoga' and 'Tarana' (liquid cake made of rice powder, sugar and required spices) prasad of the Lord will be distributed among the devotees. The Lord will be decorated in 'Badasinghara Besha' on the day of 'Bada Osa'. As lakhs of devotees throng the shrine during 'Panchuka', the administration has taken certain precautionary measures to ensure order.

Last year, over five lakh devotees had thronged the shrine during 'Panchuka' and the number is expected to go up this year. As the temple is situated on an island in Mahanadi river, devotees can reach the shrine from Bidanasi in Cuttack or through the country’s longest suspension bridge connecting Mancheswar village to the shrine.

However, this year, the administration has decided to block the Bidanasi route and has made arrangements for ferrying the devotees from Mancheswar in Athagarh. The administration has decided to levy `20 as freight charge of boats to and fro from the shrine while devotees will be charged `2 for using the suspension bridge.

Small country boats would not be allowed at any cost at the ferry ghats. Life jackets will be mandatory on the boats.

Fire brigade staff and ODRAF teams would be deployed at the ferry ghat to assist the boatsmen in their work to avoid any untoward incident.

At least 56 sections of police force will be deployed for smooth conduct of the fair, said SP (Rural) Madhab Chandra Sahoo.