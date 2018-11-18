Tension over death of village head 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tension prevailed in Bhundupalo village under Bhanjanagar police limits following recovery of the body of a village head. The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Santosh Kumar Gouda.

He had been missing since November 6. The body was found by some passersby near a forest at G Rambha village. Receiving information, the deceased’s son, Nilanchal, reached the spot and identified the body. Later, in an FIR filed with the police, Nilanchal said his father was called to an unknown place by some persons to settle a dispute on November 6.

Santosh had been missing since then. Even his mobile phone was switched off. A woman has been detained by the police for questioning in this regard.

