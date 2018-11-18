Tiger relocation to continue in Odisha: NTCA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) on Saturday said the inter-state tiger relocation programme between Odisha and Madhya Pradesh that was put on hold after the death of one of the two translocated tigers at Satkosia will continue.

“The project will resume after a detailed meeting with the State Government and Wildlife Institute of India (WII),” NTCA IG Amit Mallick infomed the media here on his return from Satkosia after completing the probe into the death of Mahavir, the tiger shifted from Kanha TR in Madhya Pradesh to Satkosia Tiger Reserve in June as part of India’s first inter-state big cat relocation project.

The expert team comprising Mallick and WII expert K Ramesh visited the spot where the carcass of Mahavir was found on November 14 and perused connected records. The team ruled out the possibility of poaching. It also confirmed that the post-mortem of the tiger has been done in accordance with the NTCA protocol.

“This is an unfortunate incident and we are awaiting post-mortem report,” Ramesh said while assuring that the WII will make serious review of safety of the tigers in the coming days to prevent such deaths.

Satkosia Field Director Sudarshan Panda said preliminary report has indicated that death of Mahavir was due to infected antemortem maggotted wound followed by multiple organ failure.

Meanwhile, the expert team during their visit also observed the health condition of tigress Sundari which is currently lodged in the holding area at Raigoda. Sundari, translocated to Satkosia from Bandhavgarh TR under the relocation project was tranquillised earlier this month after she allegedly killed two persons in the core area of Satkosia forests which triggered huge public outrage and led to law and order problem. The team said the health condition of Sundri is normal.

However, decision on Sundari’s release into the wild will be taken after due examination of all records and deliberations with all the stakeholders involved, the expert team said.

