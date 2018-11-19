Home States Odisha

CM Naveen launches helpline for rural water supply

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched ‘BASUDHA’ Helpline-1916, a dedicated grievance management initiative for rural water supply in the State on Saturday.

Published: 19th November 2018 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Water Supply

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched ‘BASUDHA’ Helpline-1916, a dedicated grievance management initiative for rural water supply in the State on Saturday. He also unveiled the logo of ‘Buxi Jagabandhu Assured Drinking Water to all Habitation’. The helpline will receive complaints regarding drinking supply in rural areas between 6 am and 6 pm. The grievances will be addressed in a time-bound manner.

Launching the initiative, Naveen said, “I hope rural people will get to register their complaints regarding breakdown and non-functioning of projects. I would expect the department to take immediate follow-up action on these grievances.” The Chief Minister asked the Rural Development department to speed up execution of projects to achieve the goal of providing safe drinking water to all households in rural areas of the State. 

BASUDHA was launched in 2017-18 as a tribute to Buxi Jagabandhu in the bi-centenary year of Paika Rebellion with a budgetary outlay of `600 crores. The State Government provided `1000 crore for the scheme in 2018-19. 

The State Government has built 78 state-of-the-art water testing laboratories across Odisha to ensure that the supplied water meets the necessary quality standards. Official sources maintained that more than five lakh samples are being tested in a year. The Government has also adopted strengthening measures like the engagement of Authority Engineers and Third Party Quality Monitoring. The objective of the scheme is to provide adequate safe water to rural people for drinking and domestic purposes on a sustainable basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BASUDHA helpline Naveen Patnaik Odisha Water supply Buxi Jagabandhu Assured Drinking Water to all Habitation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp