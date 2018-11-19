Nine booked for rail roko agitation

Home States Odisha

Cases were registered by Railway police against nine persons on Sunday for their involvement in the Belpahar rail roko agitation. 

JHARSUGUDA:  Cases were registered by Railway police against nine persons on Sunday for their involvement in the Belpahar rail roko agitation. A railway official said owing  to the agitation launched by Belpahar Citizens Forum (BCF) in Jharsuguda district, the railway has lost revenue worth more than `16 crore. Two months ago, Belpahar residents had issued a notice to railway authorities for an agitation over their six-point charter of demands. 

South Eastern Railway (SER), Bilaspur division authorities had sent an officer on Thursday to sort out the problems raised by the forum.BCF convener SS Satpathy said the rude behaviour of the officer during a tri-partite discussion held under the chairmanship of district Collector Bibhuti Bhusan Patnaik has compelled the forum to intensity the agitation even as not a single demand of the citizens’ forum was accepted by the railways. The forum had offered opportunity to the railways to consider its demand on Friday.

