Ropeway service to be started soon at Patali Srikhetra shrine

A ropeway will be built at Patali Srikhetra, which is associated with Lord Jagannath of Puri, in Kotsamalai of Subarnapur district to attract tourists.

Published: 19th November 2018 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 09:16 AM

Image of a ropeway used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  A ropeway will be built at Patali Srikhetra, which is associated with Lord Jagannath of Puri, in Kotsamalai of Subarnapur district to attract tourists. The Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) will instal the ropeway at Patali Srikhetra located on Trikuta hills. According to legend, the Trikuta hill was the abode of the Trinity of Jagannath temple in Puri to dodge an attack during the Muslim invasions in the 16th century. The Trinity was hidden in a cave of Trikuta hill for 144 years.

Informing about the proposed project, Chairman of WODC Kishore Mohanty said the ropeway will connect the foothill of Trikuta hills with the cave where the Trinity was kept. The Odisha Construction Corporation (OCC) will execute the ropeway work with an estimated cost of `10.27 crore. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been prepared and the OCC will float the tender shortly, he said. 

The place where the Trinity was hidden at the hill is situated at a height of about 500 metres from the foothill of Trikuta hill. Four trolleys will ferry the visitors between the two places after the project is materialised. If everything goes as per the plan, the foundation stone for the project will be laid on December 28, he said.

People from across Western Odisha visit the place. However, the visitors, particularly aged people, face difficulties in climbing the hill to reach the cave. The visitors could easily go to the cave after the ropeway project is completed. This apart, the ropeway will boost tourism and attract more number of tourists to the place. 

The proposed project at Patali Srikhetra will be the second ropeway in Western Odisha. At present, the trial run for ropeway, connecting Jawahar Udyan with Gandhi Minar near Hirakud Dam Project (HDP) site, in Sambalpur is underway and it will be opened for public soon. 

