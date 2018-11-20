Fire safety measures for Balijatra  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district administration has decided to strengthen fire safety measures for upcoming Balijatra, the biggest trade fair of the State, scheduled to begin from November 23. Traders have been asked to install fire extinguishers and other safety equipment in their stalls while Odisha Fire Service has been instructed to make necessary arrangements to ensure comprehensive fire fighting preparedness at the fair ground. Official As many as five temporary fire stations will be set up at Upara Padia or Killa Maidan adjacent to Barabati Fort and Tala Padia on Mahanadi river bed. All the stations will have a fire tender each.

Special instructions have been issued by the administration to maintain adequate space between rows of stalls and to make a special corridor to ensure smooth movement of fire tenders and ambulances during emergencies at the fair.

As many as 35 fire buckets will be installed at different strategic points at both the fair grounds. Besides, around 200 fire service personnel will be deployed at the fair. A Fire Service official said water mist bikes will be kept ready at the fair ground to respond to fire calls. The department has also decided to set up control rooms at both the grounds. Two rescue reams will be deployed at Mahanadi river bank to check instances of drowning.