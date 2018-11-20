Focus on healthcare needs of adolescents

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The regional review and workshop of Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK), which kicked off in the City on Monday, focused on healthcare needs of adolescent boys and girls aged between 10 and 19 years. Officials from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha participated in the workshop which was organised by Adolescent Health Division of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in association with the State department.

The speakers at the workshop said adolescents constitute around 20 per cent of the total population of Odisha. The period of adolescence is critical and sensitive due to rapid physical, intellectual and emotional development. In order to address the healthcare needs of adolescent boys and girls, several initiatives have been undertaken under RKSK.

Menstrual hygiene of adolescent girls was among the major issues discussed at the workshop. Health officials said inadequate knowledge of menstrual hygiene and lack of sanitary practices often restrict mobility and lead to social restrictions among adolescent girls. As per National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-4 conducted in 2015-16, only 47 per cent women aged between 15 and 24 years use sanitary napkins in the State, they said.

“In order to address the issue of menstrual hygiene among adolescent girls, the State Government has launched KHUSI, a free sanitary napkin distribution scheme for girls studying in Class VI to XII in all Government and aided schools,” health officials said and added that more than 17 lakh adolescent girls have benefited from the scheme.

Besides, to ensure provision of quality healthcare services, health education and counselling to adolescent boys and girls, 230 Shraddha Clinics have been made operational in different public health facilities across the State.

On the occasion, an Odia mobile application and IECs for adolescents were unveiled in presence of Assistant Commissioner of Adolescent Health Division Dr Zoya Ali Rizvi, NHM Mission Director Shalini Pandit and Director, Family Welfare Dr Lingaraj Mishra. The two-day workshop will conclude on Tuesday.