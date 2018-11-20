Sambalpur lawyers stop government offices 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Members of District Bar Association (DBA), Sambalpur paralysed functioning of the State and Central government offices here over its demand of establishment of a High Court bench in Western Odisha on Monday. Educational institutions and banks, though, were spared. The lawyers, who picketed in front of the offices, said they would continue to paralyse functioning of the offices till November 30. They also started an indefinite relay hunger strike at Nelson Mandela Chowk in the city over the long pending demand.

The lawyers have resorted to cease-work, paralysing functioning of all the courts since September 5 to press their demand. They intensified the agitation from Monday as per the decision taken by the Central Action Committee (CAC) of All Western Odisha Bar Association on November 12.

President of DBA, Bijitendriya Pradhan said a decision has been taken to observe a 48-hour Mahabandh across the region on November 29 and 30. All Government offices, educational institutions and courts besides banks and financial institutions will be closed down during the two-day Mahabandh. Besides, public transport and trains will be stopped.

Pradhan said the DBA had convened a meeting of 188 social organisations of the district to garner the support of general public on Sunday. The lawyers have also announced ‘Janata Curfew’ during the Mahabandh under which, people will not step out of their houses.

The movement for the establishment of High Court bench in Western Odisha has been continuing for the last five decades. On September 5, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to the Union Government for the establishment of the High Court benches in Western and Southern Odisha. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote to Naveen over the issue on September 10 and asked the Odisha Government to send a comprehensive proposal with the consent of the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court for the purpose.