Shatrughana Pujahari and AK Mishra appointed as Orrisa HC Judges

CUTTACK: Judicial officer Dr Akshaya Kumar Mishra and Additional Judge Shatrughana Pujahari took oath as Judges of the Orissa High Court on Monday. Chief Justice KS Jhaveri administered the oath of office and secrecy to the two newly-appointed judges at a swearing-in ceremony held at the new conference hall of the High Court. With this, the total number of judges in Orissa High Court has gone up to 14.

Mishra was the only candidate found suitable by the Supreme Court Collegium out of the 12 names recommended by Orissa High Court. Four judicial officers and eight advocates were recommended for the posts by Orissa High Court Collegium on October 31.

After being selected by the High Court to Orissa Superior Judicial Service (Senior Branch), Pujahari joined as second additional district and sessions judge at Berhampur in February 2003. He was also posted as district and sessions judge at Jeypore, Berhampur and Puri.

Besides, Pujahari was the chairman of Sales Tax Tribunal, Member Secretary, Odisha State Legal Services Authority, Cuttack, district and sessions judge, Cuttack and principal secretary, Law. He was elevated to the bench of Orissa High Court as an Additional Judge on November 29, 2013. Among others, Home Secretary Asit Tripathy, Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty and Cuttack DCP Akhileswar Singh were present.