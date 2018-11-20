State govt. announces housing scheme for 13k Titli-hit families

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will provide financial assistance under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY) to 13,000 families whose houses were completely destroyed by cyclone Titli. Announcing this after a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked the department concerned to maintain transparency during the issue of work orders to the affected families.

The houses will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs.176 crores. The Chief Minister directed to issue all work orders on a specific date in all the blocks to beneficiaries in order to maintain transparency and ensure that construction of the houses is completed in an expeditious manner. It has also been decided that the assistance of local traders and self-help groups (SHGs) will be taken for preparation and supply of construction materials for houses. The SHGs will be provided with an extra financial incentive.

The meeting further decided to seek the assistance of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for providing livelihood support to the affected persons as well as training to masons and SHGs for preparation of construction materials. Chief Secretary AP Padhi, who took a separate review on the progress of restoration works in the worst-hit Ganjam and Gajapati districts, directed the Panchayati Raj department to issue work orders by end of this month so that beneficiaries would be able to start work from December.

The department must ensure that the houses are constructed within six months from the date of getting the work order. An assistance of around `1 lakh is being provided to families, whose houses have been totally damaged in the cyclone and subsequent floods, from State disaster response fund. Besides, financial assistance as admissible under BPGY will be provided. Collectors have been advised to mobilise beneficiaries to utilise both the grants in the construction of their houses.

The review revealed that power supply has been restored to all affected consumers in Ganjam and Gajapati. Gratuitous relief (GR) has been distributed to all affected families in both districts. Around Rs. 249 crore GR has been distributed in Ganjam while Rs. 50.33 crore was disbursed in Gajpati. House building assistance of Rs. 191 crore and Rs. 8.27 crore has been released to the two districts respectively.