Home States Odisha

State govt. announces housing scheme for 13k Titli-hit families

The State Government will provide financial assistance under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY) to 13,000 families whose houses were completely destroyed by cyclone Titli.

Published: 20th November 2018 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government will provide financial assistance under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY) to 13,000 families whose houses were completely destroyed by cyclone Titli. Announcing this after a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked the department concerned to maintain transparency during the issue of work orders to the affected families.

The houses will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs.176 crores. The Chief Minister directed to issue all work orders on a specific date in all the blocks to beneficiaries in order to maintain transparency and ensure that construction of the houses is completed in an expeditious manner. It has also been decided that the assistance of local traders and self-help groups (SHGs) will be taken for preparation and supply of construction materials for houses. The SHGs will be provided with an extra financial incentive.

The meeting further decided to seek the assistance of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for providing livelihood support to the affected persons as well as training to masons and SHGs for preparation of construction materials. Chief Secretary AP Padhi, who took a separate review on the progress of restoration works in the worst-hit Ganjam and Gajapati districts, directed the Panchayati Raj department to issue work orders by end of this month so that beneficiaries would be able to start work from December.

The department must ensure that the houses are constructed within six months from the date of getting the work order. An assistance of around `1 lakh is being provided to families, whose houses have been totally damaged in the cyclone and subsequent floods, from State disaster response fund. Besides, financial assistance as admissible under BPGY will be provided. Collectors have been advised to mobilise beneficiaries to utilise both the grants in the construction of their houses.

The review revealed that power supply has been restored to all affected consumers in Ganjam and Gajapati. Gratuitous relief (GR) has been distributed to all affected families in both districts. Around Rs. 249 crore GR has been distributed in Ganjam while Rs. 50.33 crore was disbursed in Gajpati. House building assistance of Rs. 191 crore and Rs. 8.27 crore has been released to the two districts respectively. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Titli cyclone Titli Rehabilitation Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana Orissa United Nations Development Programme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp