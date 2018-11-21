Home States Odisha

Odisha govt: 227 farmer suicides not due to loan burden

 The Government on Tuesday informed the Assembly that 227 farmers committed suicide in the State during the last five years, but none of them due to crop loss and loan burden.

Published: 21st November 2018 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Government on Tuesday informed the Assembly that 227 farmers committed suicide in the State during the last five years, but none of them due to crop loss and loan burden.
Agriculture Minister Pradip Maharathy informed this in a written reply to a question from Sanatan Mahakud (Ind). “A total of 227 farmers committed suicide between 2013-14 and 2017-18. However, loan burden was not the reason for them to take the extreme step,” Maharathy said.

The Minister said the farmers committed suicide due to several reasons including family disputes and consumption of alcohol due to quarrel in the family. In one case in Agalpur block of Balangir district, the cause of suicide was cited as “not known, but not due to crop loss”. In another case reported from Loisingha block of Balangir, the Minister said the death was due to old age.

Maharathy also said out of the 227 alleged farmer suicides, the case of Brunda Sahu of Bargarh district, who committed suicide on November 1, 2017, was still under investigation. “The alleged suicide may not be due to debt burden and investigation is on,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha farmers Odisha farmer suicide Odisha agriculture

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp