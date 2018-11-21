Odisha govt seeks report on rice supply delay

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The State Government has sought an action taken a report from Ganjam district administration over inordinate delay in supplying custom-milled rice (CMR) worth Rs. 150 crore by the millers. General Manager (Procurement) of Odisha State Civil Supply Corporation (OSCSC) Pradeep Kumar Gardia, in a letter, requested the Collector to inform about actions taken against the errant millers. The letter also suggested that the administration should go for a one-time settlement with the millers to avoid a heavy loss.

During 2012-13 and 2013-14, the millers were given paddy for custom milling of rice. While some of the millers had delivered the CMR, 11 errant millers of the district are yet to deliver it. After five years, the OSCSC took up the matter seriously and asked the Ganjam Collector and the Civil Supply Officer (CSO) to take action against the millers.

These millers are Lingaraj Mill at Bhutasarasing, Mahavir Mill at Dharakote, Syamakali Mill, Rudrakali Mill at Chhatrapur, Budhi Maa Thakurani Mill at Badinuagaon, Narayani Mill at Tentuliapada, Maa Phula Thakurani Mill at Laxmanapalli, Sinhasini Mill, Subash Mill at Majhigaon and Sankar Mill at Badakusastali.

Similarly, Mahavir Mill did not pay Rs. 4.32 lakh towards the paddy received. The OSCSC had earlier asked the CSO to file criminal proceedings against the miller but to no avail. Contacted, Civil Supply Officer BP Supkar said they have already apprised the higher officials about the issue.

During Cyclone Phailin, the millers had received the paddy to deliver CMR but failed to do so. Other three rice mills - Sibasakti, Siba Ranjan Panigrahy and Saunlei - also failed to deliver rice despite repeated reminders. Steps are being taken for onetime settlement and if the move fails to yield results, criminal proceedings would be initiated against them, he said.