Train movement stalled in Nuapada district

NUAPADA: Lawyers of Nuapada District Bar Association (DBA) and District Civil Bar Association (DCBA) on Tuesday staged rail roko at Nuapada railway station here demanding stoppage of all express trains passing through the station.

The agitators stopped Bhawanipatna-Raipur DMU from 7 am to 8.30 am. This apart, the agitators also stopped the Puri-Gandhidham Weekly Superfast Express for more than two hours.

Nuapada railway station is the nearest station for people willing to visit places like Patora dam and Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary in Nuapada district besides famous Nrusinghanath temple in neighbouring Bargarh district, he informed.

Apart from the lawyers, members of Nuapada Merchant Association, senior citizens, members of various youth clubs besides State BJP president and Nuapada MLA, Basanta Panda participated in the rail roko. The impasse was over after Additional General Manager of East Coast Railway, Rajeev Sharma assured the protestors that he would apprise the Railway Board officials about the demand.