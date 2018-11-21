Home States Odisha

Train movement stalled in Nuapada district

The agitators stopped Bhawanipatna-Raipur DMU from 7 am to 8.30 am.

Published: 21st November 2018 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NUAPADA:  Lawyers of Nuapada District Bar Association (DBA) and District Civil Bar Association (DCBA) on Tuesday staged rail roko at Nuapada railway station here demanding stoppage of all express trains passing through the station.

The agitators stopped Bhawanipatna-Raipur DMU from 7 am to 8.30 am. This apart, the agitators also stopped the Puri-Gandhidham Weekly Superfast Express for more than two hours.

Nuapada railway station is the nearest station for people willing to visit places like Patora dam and Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary in Nuapada district besides famous Nrusinghanath temple in neighbouring Bargarh district, he informed.

Apart from the lawyers, members of Nuapada Merchant Association, senior citizens, members of various youth clubs besides State BJP president and Nuapada MLA, Basanta Panda participated in the rail roko. The impasse was over after Additional General Manager of East Coast Railway, Rajeev Sharma assured the protestors that he would apprise the Railway Board officials about the demand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nuapada District Bar Association Odisha Rail Roko Odisha lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp