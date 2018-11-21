Two minors detained in Jeypore for phone theft  

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Kuakhia police on Tuesday detained two minors for allegedly stealing mobile phones from Kalan village in the district. The duo minors, aged about 13-14 years, have been identified as boys of Jajpur Road areas.

As per reports, a group of youths from Singhapur and Kalan villages were playing cricket in Madhupur High School ground at Kalan on Monday afternoon. They had kept their mobile phones on one side of the playground. The accused minors were watching the game near the playground. While the youths were busy in playing cricket, the accused allegedly stole two mobile phones of the players. One of the onlookers, who had seen them stealing the phones, raised an alarm.

Later, they chased the duo and thrashed them before handing them over to police, police said. Kuakhia police rushed to the spot and rescued both the minors. Police said no formal complaint has been filed in this regard so far. “We have informed the guardians of the minors and will hand over the duo to them as no formal complaint against them is received,” he said.