Home States Odisha

Air Odisha operation at Jharsuguda grounded

VSS officials said the decision to award the contract to any other airlines for operating from the airport under the UDAN scheme will be taken during a meeting which to be held in January. 

Published: 24th November 2018 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central government has cancelled the agreement with Air Odisha for operating flights at Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) Airport in Jharsuguda and six other airports in the country under Udey Desh ka Aam Nagarik (UDAN) scheme for failing to undertake 70 per cent flight operations in the last three months.

Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) Airport Director SK Chauhan told The Express that agreement with Air Odisha was cancelled and the scheduled airlines will now be debarred from operating under the UDAN scheme in Jharsuguda, Visakhapatnam, Raipur, Bilaspur, Ambikapur, Raigarh and Jagdalpur airports.

“The agreement was cancelled as Air Odisha failed to operate minimum 70 per cent of the scheduled flights in these airports in the last three months,” Chauhan said. VSS officials said the decision to award the contract to any other airlines for operating from the airport under the UDAN scheme will be taken during a meeting which to be held in January. 

Sources said the decision to award the contract to an airlines for operating from Jharsuguda Airport under UDAN will be taken during the third round of bidding by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in January, 2019. “We are hopeful that flight operations under UDAN will resume from February, 2019,” an official of VSS Airport said. 

Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) Director and VSS Airport mentor Suresh Chandra Hota said the Jharsuguda Airport was fully capable of handling regular operations. The airlines had some internal problems for which it failed to run the operations regularly, he added.  TNIE had reported on November 22 that Air Odisha had ignored the warning of Ministry of Civil Aviation for resuming the services at VSS Airport. Ministry of Civil Aviation had directed Air Odisha, which was selected as the scheduled airlines to operate flights from Jharsuguda to Bhubaneswar, Ranchi and Raipur under UDAN scheme, on October 24 to resume the operations at VSS Airport soon.

The Ministry had cautioned the airlines of cancelling the award for operating flights on the routes, which would be put up for fresh bidding, if it fails to resume the services soon. Similarly, VSS Airport officials had also issued a letter to Air Odisha and asked it to resume the operations immediately, but to no avail.
Meanwhile, Air Odisha officials said as per the tender under UDAN scheme, the airlines was supposed to operate flights from Rourkela airport, Jeypore airport, Utkela airstrip and some airports in Chhattisgarh. As these airports were yet to open, the carrier was able to carry out only 50 per cent of its operation capacity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp