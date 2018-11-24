Home States Odisha

District Administration on toes for AR Rahman's Cuttack show

As the inaugural ceremony coincides with the ongoing Baliyatra, the administration has a challenging task in hand to manage the huge rush of fans and music lovers who are expected to attend the show. 

Published: 24th November 2018 08:05 AM

AR Rahman (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Ahead of the live performance by music maestro AR Rahman in the Millennium City on November 28 as part of the inaugural ceremony of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup, the district administration has put in place adequate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the event at Barabati Stadium.

While arrangements are being made for 35, 000 spectators at the stadium, special emphasis will be given on security, traffic management and parking of vehicles. Besides deployment of 43 platoons of force, barricades will be erected to streamline the security as well as traffic system, said DCP Akhilevar Singh. Special attention will be given on smooth entry of spectators to their respective galleries.

