Farmer from Odisha's Balaranga village succumbs after suicide bid over loan

By Express News Service

SONEPUR: A 26-year-old farmer of Balaranga village under Sindurpur gram panchayat of Binka block in the district, who had allegedly consumed pesticide over crop loss and loan burden on November 16, died while undergoing treatment at VIMSAR, Burla, on Thursday. The deceased is Ramchandra Seth.

Ramchandra had cultivated paddy in four acres of land. While three acres was taken on lease, one acre belonged to Ramchandra. He had taken loan of Rs 30,000 from Sindurpur Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) besides hand loan from local money lenders for paddy cultivation during the current kharif season. However, the crop got damaged due to Brown Plant Hopper (BPH) attack.

Ramchandra’s wife, Santosini Seth said her husband had incurred loss due to BPH pest attack. He was under severe mental stress after pest attack. Binka Tehsildar Alekh Ghutta said field verification will be conducted on Saturday.